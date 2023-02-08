Dividends are taxed as dividends, even from ETFs, but ETFs can also distribute capital gains depending on their structure. Dividends can also be qualified (lower tax rate) or unqualified depending on their source and how long you've held the ETF (you have to hold an ETF for 60 days around the ex-div date for the dividends to be qualified).

Qualified dividends are taxed at anywhere from 0% to 20% depending on your tax bracket. Unqualified dividends are taxed as regular income.

Note that dividends are cash flow but not not "income". The value of an ETF is reduced by the amount of its dividend, just like a single stock. If the stocks within the fund do not grow, the fund would shrink in value over time as it pays dividends.