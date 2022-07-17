I am trying to understand how lease payments are computed. As described here and confirmed here you compute the lease payment by adding the appropriate fraction of the depreciation to a rent fee that is based on the cost of the vehicle, the residual, and the money factor.

My prior understanding of a lease was that you were essentially financing the depreciation on the vehicle over the first 3 years (or however long the lease is). If you're buying a $30,000 vehicle and the residual value (how much it is estimated it will be worth at the end of the lease term) is $16,000, then you are essentially buying 3 years worth of depreciation amounting to $14,000. At least that was how I used to think about it. I assumed you were basically taking a 3-year loan for $14,000 (at some mysterious interest rate obscured by the money factor). However, that is not actually the case.

When computing the base payment for the lease, you do indeed take the $14,000 depreciation and divide it by the number of months in the lease.

However, when computing the rent, you multiply the money factor by the cost of the vehicle plus the residual value. So in my example, you'd multiply the money factor by $30,000 + 16,000 or $46,000. That number could also be expressed as the depreciation ($14,000) plus twice the residual ($16,000 x 2 = $32,000) which of course also sums to $46,000.

My question is: what is the logic behind this? Why do you pay interest/rent on twice the residual?

Can someone suggest a good way of thinking about this?

Thanks!