Negotiating a fair lease payment is usually boiled down to considering the depreciation value and finance charge - which involves the capitalized cost, residual value, and money factor.

In the past, this has usually been a straight forward process. Research the value of your target car that is 3-4 years older, looking for similar trim and options, and get a rough estimate depreciation value divided by your number of lease months. The problem here, as a quick google search can support, is the pandemic has caused used car prices to spike dramatically. The same car in 2018 is selling for only $4K, sometimes even $2K less than a brand new 2021 model.

How do you even come up with a lease value that would be fair for the dealer when the residual value of used cars is so high right now?