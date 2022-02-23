0

I want to acquire a car and I think a lease would make sense, because my use case is low annual mileage and I only want it for two or three years. I do NOT want a new car, because used is fine and I'd rather save the money.

Using this depreciation calculator, I researched the drop in value of a car from, say, year 3 to year 6 and it looks something like this:

enter image description here

When I looked up a more expensive car, the numbers were higher, but the shape of the curve was roughly the same and the difference between the starting and ending values was about the same.

When you lease a car, do you pay for anything other than the change in value of the car over the lease period? If an expensive car loses the same dollar value over 3 years as a cheaper car, does that mean that the monthly payment would be the same?!

Example:

A 3 year old vehicle costs $35,000 and is estimated to be worth $28,000 3 years from now.

Another 3 year old vehicle costs $28,000 and is estimated to be worth $21,000 3 years from now.

(Round numbers, of course.)

The dollar value depreciation is the same, so does that mean the cost of the lease is the same? Or are there other costs that are proportional to the value of the vehicle?

You said you want to lease, but you don't want a new car. Leases are typically for new cars, and in effect, you pay for the most expensive fraction of the car's life.

My daughter needed a car, and we got a 3 year old car off lease. It only had 18,000 miles (which is on the very low side) but was just over 1/2 the price of the same car when new. It's a model with a typical life of over 150,000 miles. The graph you posted doesn't reflect my own experience. Likely different for different model cars.

  • The quick then slow depreciation is exactly why I want used, and I know that it might be hard to find a bank that does this, but I'm just trying to understand the financials here. I don't know that this graph is valid, but I have no reason to doubt it either.
    – Joshua Frank
    50 mins ago
1

Yes

  • You pay interest since you are essentially financing the car.
  • Many leases have "free" maintenance agreements that are baked into the cost
  • There is sometimes an "acquisition fee" that covers the dealer's "administrative costs"

Also when you end the lease there can be mileage, wear-and-tear- and disposition fees (the cost of the dealer to get it ready for resale).

If an expensive car loses the same dollar value over 3 years as a cheaper car, does that mean that the monthly payment would be the same?!

Not sure what you mean here - they depreciate at similar rates, but an expensive car will have a larger absolute depreciation in general. Some expensive cars may depreciate at a lower rate (trucks vs sports cars, for example) but probably not so different that the absolute difference would be lower for an expensive car.

  • I wasn't comparing vehicles differing by many tens of thousands of dollars, but more or less the same model and year, but with a still meaningful difference in value, like one is more luxurious than the other or has less mileage. I will update the question with an example to make it more clear.
    – Joshua Frank
    42 mins ago

