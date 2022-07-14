0

I’m thinking of selling my new car. Here are some informations about it.

Model: Suzuki XL7 2022 Bought: Brand New, January 2022 (6 months of usage) Initial Price: ~$16600 Mileage: 3100 miles

If I’m selling my car this month, what price is negotiable?

I’ve tried using straight line method of depreciation, assuming the estimated useful life is 5 years, then: Salvage value = 16600/5 = 3520, then the depreciation value (16600-3520)/5 = 2616

And therefore, the car is now worth $16600 - $3520 = $13984

Is this the right negotiable price?

Car is worth what people are willing to pay for it. While you're calculating depreciation for accounting purposes, that's not how real world supply and demand market price setting works.

The car may not sell for that amount because no-one wants to buy that particular car (after all, you're getting rid of it brand new after just half a year), or the car may sell for much more because of the current scarcity and significant disparity between the existing supply and the market demand.

There are many sources that provide information about car sales that can be useful to determine the market worth of the car, depending on where you're from (these things vary between countries, and sometimes within a country within different regions).

