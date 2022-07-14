I’m thinking of selling my new car. Here are some informations about it.

Model: Suzuki XL7 2022 Bought: Brand New, January 2022 (6 months of usage) Initial Price: ~$16600 Mileage: 3100 miles

If I’m selling my car this month, what price is negotiable?

I’ve tried using straight line method of depreciation, assuming the estimated useful life is 5 years, then: Salvage value = 16600/5 = 3520, then the depreciation value (16600-3520)/5 = 2616

And therefore, the car is now worth $16600 - $3520 = $13984

Is this the right negotiable price?