My parents bought a new home a few decades ago, and since then the value of the home has increased significantly.

They just told me there is some damage to the roof (which is the original roof) and they filed a claim with their home insurance company to get it replaced. The insurance company said they are willing to pay for the cost of a replacement roof, minus the deductible and the cost of depreciation for the roof.

My question is why would an integral part of a home (such as the roof) depreciate in value if the overall value of the home has increased? If a house is the sum of all of its essential components, and if the house has increased in value, then shouldn't the value of each essential component also increase?

  • An A/C unit is an integral part of a house, would you pay as much for a 20-year old A/C unit as you would for a new one?
    – Glen Yates
    38 mins ago
  • There are homes that don't have AC units, so I would not consider that to be as integral as a roof. A house must have a roof.
    – 7529
    35 mins ago
    Because a typical American-style asphalt shingle roof has a limited lifespan. It really does "wear out" and as such its value depreciates along with its expected lifespan.
    – brhans
    21 mins ago

Typically much of the appreciation in a house is just the appreciation of the land on which the house sits. The value of your parents roof is steadily decreasing with age, but the increase in the value of the land more than makes up for it.

Four years ago, a "house" in Seattle sold for $775,000, having appreciated $57,000 in the year previous to the sale. This all despite the fact that the house itself was infested with "black mold" and prospective buyers "entered at their own risk" due to the health hazard. The whole house was an immediate tear down, probably with some expenses for "biohazzard" remediation. The lot probably could have sold for more if here was no house there at all.

