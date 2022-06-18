0

We'd like to switch our auto insurance from Company A to Company B because the premiums are significantly lower. Because both companies offer discounts for bundling home and auto, it might make sense to move out homeowner's insurance to B as well. At first glance the home quotes were nearly the same cost and so we just about made the switch. But then I looked closer and noticed that the dwelling replacement was much lower for Company B.

Company A's policy

We are currently insured under this policy.

The dwelling replacement cost is approx. $350k

Company B's policy

The dwelling replacement cost is approx. $275k. But, a benefit listed further down the policy reads "Dwelling Replacement Cost - 150%" The agent told me that we would actually have more coverage because up to 150% of the Dwelling Replacement Cost could be paid out if the house were destroyed. Is this information accurate, and why do they do it this way?

NB - I do see other similar questions. Before you vote this as a duplicate, consider the question as "is the 150% replacement cost the same as a 50% higher replacement cost?" (Or, would we need some new extraordinary burden of proof to exceed the replacement cost?)

    I'd want to know what "up to" actually means.
    – chepner
    1 hour ago
  • I agree with @chepner. You'll need to read the document and/or ask the agent. Here's a wild guess though: Maybe if the house is declared a total loss by an insurance adjuster, the 150% amount would be available. Maybe if it is not declared a total loss, then the cap would be $275. So for example, if you had a bad fire, but the foundation was intact, and say, the rebuild cost is $320K, you would possibly only receive $275K. (Maybe ask the agent that exact question. What if my house is not completely destroyed but the repair cost is $330K?)
    – TTT
    36 mins ago
  • I suspect this accounts for you needing another place to stay for 6-12 months, demolition costs, replacing the stuff inside the house, etc.
    – ceejayoz
    22 mins ago

