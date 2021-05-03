When shopping for homeowners insurance you would most likely get quotes from different companies that have different dwelling replacement cost. They use publicly available information about the home and your answers to questions they ask. The idea is that if the house is completely destroyed you can get enough money to get it rebuilt to what is was. Usually you can get 50% on top of the replacement cost to account for inflations, etc. Or you can have "guaranteed replacement cost"

While these questions and answers are used to figure out the replacement cost they are not documented in the policy to my knowledge. In the event the house is destroyed, how they know what to build? For example, how do you prove you had custom kitchen with expensive granite countertops, etc. if this is not documented in the policy?