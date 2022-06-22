Five days ago I purchased a one year third party only car insurance on the internet, which I believe gives me 14 days cooling off period during which cancel it. Today I was involved in a collision in circumstances that leave no doubt that it was 100% the other parties fault.

Can I cancel my insurance now, and claim the value of the car from the other party? Any other advice is welcome. The insurance policy costs somewhere between 20% and 50% of the value of the car, going by car valuation websites.