Five days ago I purchased a one year third party only car insurance on the internet, which I believe gives me 14 days cooling off period during which cancel it. Today I was involved in a collision in circumstances that leave no doubt that it was 100% the other parties fault.

Can I cancel my insurance now, and claim the value of the car from the other party? Any other advice is welcome. The insurance policy costs somewhere between 20% and 50% of the value of the car, going by car valuation websites.

  • If the cancellation date is after the accident, I don't see how it would matter. If you are looking to cancel retroactively (and get back most or all of any premium you paid), you are effectively making yourself uninsured at the time of the accident. I don't know what that might mean under UK law, even if you aren't at fault.
    – chepner
    15 mins ago
  • @chepner From the CAB link: "However, your insurer may take off a small amount to cover days when the policy was in force" so I think the policy would be in force for the period the crash happened if cancelled after that date.
    – User65535
    9 mins ago
  • OK, yeah, I misread that as meaning a small administrative fee to cover administrative costs. It doesn't look like retroactive cancellation is a thing, just paying for the time before you did cancel.
    – chepner
    2 mins ago

