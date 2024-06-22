My net worth is around 1.4 million dollars. I read somewhere that I should get an umbrella policy. Currently, I have basic car insurance as shown below.
Car 1 Coverage:
Bodily Injury Coverage Limit Per Accident $60,000 Limit Per Person $30,000
Property Damage Coverage Limit Per Accident $25,000
Car 2 Coverage:
Bodily Injury Coverage Limit Per Accident $60,000 Limit Per Person $30,000
Property Damage Coverage Limit Per Accident $25,000
Other Than Collision Deductible Deductible $500
Collision Coverage Deductible $500
Uninsured/Underinsured Motor Vehicle Coverage Limit Per Accident $60,000 Limit Per Person $30,000 Uninsured/Underinsured Property Damage (under Uninsured/Underinsured BIPD) Coverage Limit Per Accident $25,000
Personal Injury Protection Coverage Aggregate Limit $2,500
Car insurance + home is through State Farm.
Should I increase bodily injury coverage? To how much and on which cars? Also how much should I get the umbrella policy worth and how much does it usually cost per month?