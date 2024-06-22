My net worth is around 1.4 million dollars. I read somewhere that I should get an umbrella policy. Currently, I have basic car insurance as shown below.

Car 1 Coverage:

Bodily Injury Coverage Limit Per Accident $60,000 Limit Per Person $30,000

Property Damage Coverage Limit Per Accident $25,000

Car 2 Coverage:

Bodily Injury Coverage Limit Per Accident $60,000 Limit Per Person $30,000

Property Damage Coverage Limit Per Accident $25,000

Other Than Collision Deductible Deductible $500

Collision Coverage Deductible $500

Uninsured/Underinsured Motor Vehicle Coverage Limit Per Accident $60,000 Limit Per Person $30,000 Uninsured/Underinsured Property Damage (under Uninsured/Underinsured BIPD) Coverage Limit Per Accident $25,000

Personal Injury Protection Coverage Aggregate Limit $2,500

Car insurance + home is through State Farm.

Should I increase bodily injury coverage? To how much and on which cars? Also how much should I get the umbrella policy worth and how much does it usually cost per month?