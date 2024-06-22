1

My net worth is around 1.4 million dollars. I read somewhere that I should get an umbrella policy. Currently, I have basic car insurance as shown below.

Car 1 Coverage:

Bodily Injury Coverage Limit Per Accident $60,000 Limit Per Person $30,000

Property Damage Coverage Limit Per Accident $25,000

Car 2 Coverage:

Bodily Injury Coverage Limit Per Accident $60,000 Limit Per Person $30,000

Property Damage Coverage Limit Per Accident $25,000

Other Than Collision Deductible Deductible $500

Collision Coverage Deductible $500

Uninsured/Underinsured Motor Vehicle Coverage Limit Per Accident $60,000 Limit Per Person $30,000 Uninsured/Underinsured Property Damage (under Uninsured/Underinsured BIPD) Coverage Limit Per Accident $25,000

Personal Injury Protection Coverage Aggregate Limit $2,500

Car insurance + home is through State Farm.

Should I increase bodily injury coverage? To how much and on which cars? Also how much should I get the umbrella policy worth and how much does it usually cost per month?

  • Have you talked to your insurance agent?
    – littleadv
    Commented 44 mins ago
    @littleadv Not yet. I am sure they will try to sell me the most expensive policy. That is why I am asking here to get some sense of it.
    – user19037628
    Commented 37 mins ago
    So you don't know what you want or why you want it, but you won't talk to a professional before asking some randos on the Internet?
    – littleadv
    Commented 32 mins ago
  • Remember that you don't need to protect any assets that you included in the $1.4MM by an umbrella policy if they are in retirement accounts (IRA, 401K, etc.). Those accounts are not subject to forfeiture to creditors on debt resulting from lawsuits that would be covered by an umbrella policy.
    – MTA
    Commented 4 mins ago

