It's actually a pretty big problem.

Has the employer withheld payroll taxes? (Social Security, Medicare) Have you been considered an employee according to the State law or the IRS guidance?

If you're considered a contractor according to the law/guidance, then report as if you've received 1099-NEC and pay the self-employment tax.

If you're considered an employee, then your employer should have paid payroll taxes (which include FICA, FUTA, State taxes and other mandatory payments), and should have reported them timely and properly on various forms, including W2. If they didn't - you can complain to your State labor board or other regulatory agency responsible for oversight of labor laws, and the IRS. The IRS instructions are at the same link I posted above.