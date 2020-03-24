This past summer, I worked a normal summer job and received a W2 form. However, I have also been tutoring two fellow students at the university I attend. They have been paying me "informally", eg they simply gave me dollar bills at the end of our tutoring sessions. I've made a total of $458 this way.

My question is: how do I indicate this income when I'm filing my taxes? Form 1040 item 1 is "Wages, salaries, tips, etc. Attach forms W2", which seems inappropriate because I don't have a W2 for this income. The guidebook says:

IF YOU... have additional income, such as business or farm income or loss, unemployment compensation, prize or award money, or gambling winnings. THEN USE... Schedule 1, Part 1.

Schedule 1, Part 1 has a few items that (to my naive eye) look like they could fit the bill:

Item 1: Taxable refunds, credits, or offsets of state and local income taxes. Item 3: Business income or (loss). Attach Schedule C. Item 4: Other gains or (losses). Attach Form 4797. Item 8: Other income. List type and amount.

Item 8 seems the most promising to me, but for all I know none of these are correct. Where should I indicate the "informal" income from my tutoring sessions? Do I even need to report it?