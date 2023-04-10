I've been living and working remotely as a freelance software developer in America, but for European clients. Each month I write them an invoice for my contract hours and they pay me (in EUR, if that matters). I simply write the invoice and receive a transfer.

But when it comes time to file my US taxes, I don't receive any additional documentation from them. To be more specific, because I'm an independent contractor I don't get a W-2, but unlike the American clients I've worked with, I'm also not getting any kind of 1099 form from them.

So my main question is, what is the correct way for me to report this income on my US taxes?