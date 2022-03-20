Why do we sometimes see these massive spikes after hours in certain stocks? They rise very quickly and fall just as fast.

Is it a block trade?

If so, why did the price rise in the first place?

I am still new to the stock market, but what I understand is that when there is more demand compared to supply, it causes the price to increase.

In block trades, companies trade large amounts between eachother, and so for every sell/buy, there is a opposite party willing to buy/sell the full amount.

So why do we see these spikes?

If A wants to sell 100k worth of SHOP to B, and B is willing to buy it,