2

I'm trying to understand the short-squeeze situation happening with GameStop. From what I understand, the basic idea is that as people continue buying up the available stocks, the short sellers are less and less able to buy them back and will continue to bleed money as the demand for (and therefore price of) those stocks climbs ever higher.

Why can't GameStop just split their stocks? It seems to me like the whole squeeze would disappear overnight-- the stock price would drop dramatically and it would increase the available supply. I can understand why they as a company might want their stock price to keep ballooning; but if a short seller is facing $8 billion in losses, they could offer GameStop a massive bribe investment in exchange for a stock split and still come out ahead.

Improve this question
New contributor
PlutoThePlanet is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • 5
    splits change nothing. it's exactly like, if you have a $20 bill and you change it for four fives. there is absolutely no difference at all. – Fattie 57 mins ago
  • 1
    Also, stop splits are not something you "just" do - there is paperwork involved and there is a procedure to follow. WHich takes TIME. This is not a "hit the emergency brake" - it is a "start it and in a couple of weeks it splits" operation. Even IF a split would do anything (which it does not for an overshort situation) it just would take too long. – TomTom 53 mins ago
4

The split wouldn't change a thing.

All the contracts, options, and the like would be adjusted to account for the stock split. Whenever a stock splits the total value of the company remains the same.

If somebody borrowed 100 shares before all this activity started, and the stock split in half today; then they would be required to pay back 200 of the new shares. Each share would be half the price, but the number of $'s wouldn't change.

Improve this answer
3

A stock split does not change the value of the long or the short positions in a stock.

If I own 100 shares of company XYZ that is currently trading at $50 (worth $5k) and it splits two for one, I then own 200 shares worth $25 and it is still worth $5k. All that happens is that the float doubles and share price halves.

So if there are 70 million GameStop shares short at $300 then after a 2:1 split, there are 140 million shares short at $150. The dollar amount of shorted stock does not change nor does it remedy the GameStop situation.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

PlutoThePlanet is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.