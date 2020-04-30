It's commonly explained that the price of a stock is determined by supply and demand. You can see the bid price (highest price a buyer is willing to pay for the shares) and the ask price (lowest price a seller is willing to sell the shares).

My question is, who are these buyers and sellers and furthermore, how are the prices determined as a function of these buyers and sellers? How is the supply and demand measured/used?

I figure that the buyers and sellers cannot be regular people with stocks as they always buy at the ask price and sell at the bid price so I'm a little confused as to who these buyers and sellers are.