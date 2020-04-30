0

It's commonly explained that the price of a stock is determined by supply and demand. You can see the bid price (highest price a buyer is willing to pay for the shares) and the ask price (lowest price a seller is willing to sell the shares).

My question is, who are these buyers and sellers and furthermore, how are the prices determined as a function of these buyers and sellers? How is the supply and demand measured/used?

I figure that the buyers and sellers cannot be regular people with stocks as they always buy at the ask price and sell at the bid price so I'm a little confused as to who these buyers and sellers are.

This is incorrect. Buying at the ask price and selling at the bid price (you got them mixed around) is called a market order, but it is not the only way for a normal person to place orders. You can also place a limit order where you specify the price you are willing to sell/buy at, and wait for someone to accept that price. Your limit order will stand for a set period of time until it is accepted, and if time runs out the order will be cancelled.

The bid and ask prices are set by people who have placed limit orders and are waiting for them to be filled.

  • The OP's explanation is correct: You can see the bid price (highest price a buyer is willing to pay for the shares) and the ask price (lowest price a seller is willing to sell the shares). These prices are the limit order(s) that are displayed in the NBBO quote. Your explanation that Buying at the ask price and selling at the bid price is called a market order is also correct. The problem is that both of you are talking about two different things. – Bob Baerker 1 hour ago
The NBBO

The price reflects how willing a market participant is to buy or sell at a given price.

  • Imagine you have a stock (let's say IBM):

    • If you had buyer A (Alice) who wanted to buy IBM at $100.00 she would send a limit order to the exchange to buy at $100.00.
    • If you had a seller B (Bob) who wanted to sell IBM at $150.00, he would send a limit order to the exchange to sell at $150.00.
    • There could be another buyer C (Charles) who wanted to buy IBM at $110.00, he would send a limit order to the exchange to buy at $110.00

  • This process continues through many different market participants until the exchange comes up with the best bid or offer (the BBO).

    • At the time of the close, the best bid was $128.82 and the best offer was $129.50
  • Many market data services consolidate the prices from each exchange to come up with the National Best Bid or Offer or NBBO.

Supply and Demand

If there are more people willing to buy the stock, they will increase the price they would buy at, or submit a market order, an order to buy at any price (not recommended IMHO), which would cause the price to go up.

Market Makers and Specialists

While prices can be determined by individual or institutional investors, the problem is that most people don't spend there whole day sending orders to buy and sell all the time. So to encourage this, the exchange has a special type of member called a "specialist" or "market maker" who is obliged to provide continuous quotations in a security. They usually get more favorable rates from the exchange and better margin rates, but have to provide quotes to buy and sell the security all day long. An analogy is like a pawn broker who is willing to buy and sell gold, or a money changer that is willing to buy and sell foreign currency at a given price.

Who are these people? Buyers are people who want to buy the stock. Sellers are people who want to sell the stock. It's that simple.

Market prices are determined by the prices people choose for their limit orders.

Supply and demand is depicted by the market size that is part of NBBO quote. For example, if the quote is:

  • $50.00 x $50.15 with a size of 9 x 5 (where size represents round lots)

... then the total volume of buy order(s) at the bid is 900 shares and 500 shares are being offered at the ask

I figure that the buyers and sellers cannot be regular people with stocks as they always buy at the ask price and sell at the bid price so I'm a little confused as to who these buyers and sellers are.

Your assumption that is incorrect. Anyone who wants the position not at current price places a market order. Anyone who wants price improvement places a limit order.

