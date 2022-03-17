Can child daycare expenses be deducted on IL state taxes?
We're doing our own taxes and everything we've read has led us to believe that the answer is no, but just wanted to double-check to be absolutely sure.
Stack Exchange network consists of 179 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community