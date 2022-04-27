My wife and I are Connecticut residents. I work in Connecticut, but my wife just accepted a new job in New York State. We're planning to file our tax return jointly as we have done in previous years.

She is submitting tax paperwork for her new job and has the option to claim a dependent in order to determine withholding from her paycheck.

In past years, we have only had CT and Federal taxes. Since my salary is higher than hers, I would claim a dependent on the W4 and she would not. But since I, who claim the dependent in CT and at the federal level, do not have NY taxes to file, should she claim a dependent on her NY State paperwork or not?