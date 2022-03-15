Massachusetts has a Paid Family & Medical Leave (PFML) program that state employers and employees contribute to. Residents can claim the benefit and if they get paid from it, they receive a 1099-G that provides the amount of the benefit received in Box 1. The 1099-G normally is for unemployment compensation, however in this case, the Box 1 says "Paid Family Medical Leave Benefit".

Is the MA PFML benefit taxable at the federal level?

Massachusetts' own website claims the IRS has not yet made a determination on whether this benefit is taxable income, but the page is listed as published on November 18, 2021 (as of the access date at the time this question was posted), so it may be out of date. Various other chatter on the internet seems to indicate many others are confused about this point as well.

I can find no official statement from the IRS on this matter and I'm thinking three options are possible.

This is just another form of unemployment compensation and like all income reported on a 1099-G, it should be added to line 7 of Schedule 1. This should be added to line 8z of Schedule 1 as "other income". This is not taxable income (at the federal level) and does not need to be accounted for anywhere.

Which is correct?