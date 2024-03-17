To the best of my knowledge, the IRS hasn't yet provided any guidance on the matter.

Publication 17, which lists programs that the IRS does consider to be deductible taxes, lists the Washington State Supplemental Workmen's Compensation Fund, but not the PFML.

The many governors of the States with similar programs have requested guidance from the IRS on this (this article dated January 2024), so stay tuned.

For the 2023 return you have several options: