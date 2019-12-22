0

In the United States, IRS Form 1040, line 6 is for Capital Gains. The instructions on the Form say:

Capital gain or (loss). Attach Schedule D if required. If not required, check here

In order to determine whether Schedule D must be filed, I consult the Instructions for Schedule 1040, where on page 27 the condition is found:

If you sold a capital asset, such as a stock or bond, you must complete and attach Form 8949 and Schedule D.

However in the following paragraphs 2 Exceptions are provided to this condition, meaning if either of the two exceptions apply, Schedule D does not have to be filed. For example, exception 1 is:

Exception 1. You don’t have to file Form 8949 or Schedule D if you aren’t deferring any capital gain by investing in a qualified opportunity zone fund and both of the following apply. 1. You have no capital losses, and your only capital gains are capital gain distributions from Form(s) 1099-DIV, box 2a (or substitute statements); and 2. None of the Form(s) 1099-DIV (or substitute statements) have an amount in box 2b (unrecaptured section 1250 gain), box 2c (section 1202 gain), or box 2d (collectibles (28%) gain

No further instructions are provided on how to complete line 6. What would go into line 6 if either of the two exceptions apply? Would one just add up all amounts from all Forms 1099-DIV, box 2a?

