(As a US citizen) I have a small side business in addition to my regular full-time job. During a normal year, I receive several 1099 forms for this work, which I file and use Schedule C to pay my Self-Employment taxes (I'm a good boy).

This year, due to the pandemic, I still did some work for these entities, but many of them paid me less than the $600 threshold for a 1099.

Is there any reason to expect that I might still get a 1099 from them this year? Note that I do intend on claiming the income and paying taxes on it, but TurboTax enters 1099 forms in a different box than income received without a 1099. I want to be sure that I have put the income in the right place, and I don't want to file my takes only to receive a 1099 after-the-fact that might require me to amend my tax return.

