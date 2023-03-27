I'm trying to prepare my 2022 taxes (using TurboTax Deluxe, if you care).

In the beginning of 2022, I created a 1-person LLC.

I set myself up as a W-2 employee of my LLC and paid myself on payroll. I also created a solo 401k.

[Later, I stopped doing work for my LLC (but I've kept the business legally open) and got a full-time job (paid as another W-2); I'm not sure that this detail matters but I'm sharing it anyway.]

TurboTax has a field where I'm supposed to "Enter all gross receipts or sales that you have not already reported as Form 1099-MISC income, Form 1099-NEC income or as Form W-2 income."

I don't know if I understand the "or as Form W-2 income" part.

I assume that I'm supposed to put the full amount of my business revenue.

And then elsewhere in the Expenses section under Wages I'll put the value that I see on my W-2 at Box 1 "Wages, tips, other compensation".

Right?

I'm starting to feel worried that I'm getting taxed "twice" (or more than I should). My 1-person LLC paying me W-2 payroll already had taxes withheld.

P.S. Originally, I thought I'd be earning enough money that I'd want to convert my LLC to S-Corp (to save on taxes), which is why I set up payroll. But I never ended up doing the conversion because my business / employment opportunities changed, so my LLC didn't earn much for the year.