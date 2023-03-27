0

I'm trying to prepare my 2022 taxes (using TurboTax Deluxe, if you care).

In the beginning of 2022, I created a 1-person LLC.

I set myself up as a W-2 employee of my LLC and paid myself on payroll. I also created a solo 401k.

[Later, I stopped doing work for my LLC (but I've kept the business legally open) and got a full-time job (paid as another W-2); I'm not sure that this detail matters but I'm sharing it anyway.]

TurboTax has a field where I'm supposed to "Enter all gross receipts or sales that you have not already reported as Form 1099-MISC income, Form 1099-NEC income or as Form W-2 income."

I don't know if I understand the "or as Form W-2 income" part.

I assume that I'm supposed to put the full amount of my business revenue.

And then elsewhere in the Expenses section under Wages I'll put the value that I see on my W-2 at Box 1 "Wages, tips, other compensation".

Right?

I'm starting to feel worried that I'm getting taxed "twice" (or more than I should). My 1-person LLC paying me W-2 payroll already had taxes withheld.

P.S. Originally, I thought I'd be earning enough money that I'd want to convert my LLC to S-Corp (to save on taxes), which is why I set up payroll. But I never ended up doing the conversion because my business / employment opportunities changed, so my LLC didn't earn much for the year.

Improve this question

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
0

First off, there's absolutely no reason to issue a W2 to yourself from your LLC, unless you've elected to treat it as a corporation (in which case you have to). It makes no sense and gives you no benefit, you're moving money from one pocket to the other and paying a payroll processor for the privilege.

In the situation you're describing, the correct way would be to put all your business income on Schedule C line 1 and be done with it. But since you've issued a W2 to yourself, you'll have to deduct it as an expense on Schedule C line 26 and then add as income on Form 1040 line 1. Notice that as part of your payroll you had to pay additional taxes which you wouldn't need to pay had you not done this (FUTA for example, and similar State taxes).

Other than the extra payroll taxes, you should not be taxed twice. You should deduct the gross wage you paid to yourself on Schedule C, include it in the income again on form 1040, and include the tax withholding on form 1040 line 25(a).

Improve this answer

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.