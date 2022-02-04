I am interested in lending my passive holdings for generating more income. Hopefully the risk is minimal. I see, for instance, two brokerages offering it. I am not asking any recommendation on brokerages, but about the pros and cons of this type of program. What should I be aware of when considering participation in such a program?
The only con is how the dividends of the borrowed shares are treated come tax time. If the security pays any dividends while it is in the hands of a short seller, your broker pays you the same amount of the dividends as a payment-in-lieu to make you whole. The problem is that payments-in-lieu are taxed like regular income and do not receive the special tax rate that qualified dividends do.
Brokers make the claim that they will try to reclaim the lent shares before the security pays a dividend to avoid this situation, but my experience with Interactive Brokers and Fidelity has been that they don't actually try very hard. As a result, I paid more in extra taxes at the end of the year than I got in interest from their respective lending programs, so I stopped using the program immediately.
This type of "lending" is primarily used by short-sellers of the stock.
Say you have 100 shares of some stock worth $1000/share or $100,000 in total. You allow your broker to lend those shares to a short-seller who sells them. The hope is that this selling pushes the stock price down, or the speculator is betting the stock price will go down for some other reason, and they can then purchase $100K worth of the stock at say $990/share. So now they have 101 shares. They return the original 100 shares and now have 1 share "in their pocket" so to speak.
Yes, there are some fees and loan interest involved so they may sell the 1 share to cover those but they still end up with more money than they had to start with.
Repeat as necessary and you get the idea. You can make a lot of money using this leverage. The key is that it doesn't tie up any of the speculator's money.
There is significant downside, however. If the market doesn't cooperate and the stock price doesn't go down enough to cover the fees, the speculator loses. If the stock price goes up then there are potentially unlimited losses involved. Usually the short-seller must have collateral (i.e. cash or other holdings) at the broker to cover the brokerage's margin requirements for this type of trading.
The shorter needs collateral. The OP would just be at risk of the shorter being unable to return the borrowed shares, right?– chepner57 mins ago
Yes, there is some risk of the shares being "lost" but in that scenario the brokerage is also likely to become insolvent. So the question really isn't "do I trust the short seller?" but rather "do I trust the brokerage?"– jwh2054 mins ago
Why would the brokerage be at risk? (They're not responsible for reimbursing the OP, nor for the shorter's debts, right?) I thought a program like this meant that the brokerage itself isn't having to supply the shares for the shorter to borrow, decreasing their risk.– chepner48 mins ago
It's a naive notion that the intent of shorters is to be able to take profits on their short sale and then turn around and invest that gain in more long shares than originally shorted. It's an even smaller subset to conclude that they might then sell that "one share" to cover borrow fees. Yes, this is possible but speculators short in order to make a profit. Also, there is no 'loan interest' involved in shorting since when you sell, your account receives a credit. 19 mins ago
... in that scenario the brokerage is also likely to become insolvent. So the question really isn't "do I trust the short seller?" but rather "do I trust the brokerage?" SIPC insurance protects the custody function of the broker dealer. IOW, it covers broker-dealers who go bankrupt, lapse into financial trouble, or if the assets of their customers go missing. 6 mins ago