This type of "lending" is primarily used by short-sellers of the stock.

Say you have 100 shares of some stock worth $1000/share or $100,000 in total. You allow your broker to lend those shares to a short-seller who sells them. The hope is that this selling pushes the stock price down, or the speculator is betting the stock price will go down for some other reason, and they can then purchase $100K worth of the stock at say $990/share. So now they have 101 shares. They return the original 100 shares and now have 1 share "in their pocket" so to speak.

Yes, there are some fees and loan interest involved so they may sell the 1 share to cover those but they still end up with more money than they had to start with.

Repeat as necessary and you get the idea. You can make a lot of money using this leverage. The key is that it doesn't tie up any of the speculator's money.

There is significant downside, however. If the market doesn't cooperate and the stock price doesn't go down enough to cover the fees, the speculator loses. If the stock price goes up then there are potentially unlimited losses involved. Usually the short-seller must have collateral (i.e. cash or other holdings) at the broker to cover the brokerage's margin requirements for this type of trading.