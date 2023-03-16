Let's say I'm planning to move to a different region in the US on a tight schedule. I have enough equity in my current primary residence to pay for a down payment on a new home, but since I'm on a tight schedule, I can't wait to put down an offer until the sale closes. I'd also like to be able to waive contingencies in a purchase offer.

I'm not 59 1/2 yet, but it's still possible to take an IRA distribution tax-free if I put the money back within 60 days (in which case it counts as a rollover for tax purposes, even if I put it back in the same account).

The timeline would look something like this:

Accept an offer on house 1 Withdraw from my IRA Make an offer on house 2 with contingencies waived and a fully underwritten pre-approval from a lender Sale closes on house 1 Deposit money back into the IRA Wire money to escrow for house 2 Purchase closes on house 2

It seems pretty airtight, especially if I plan ahead of time to back out of the purchase of house 2 (and eat the loss of the earnest money) rather than keep the IRA money and risk a massive tax bill.

What are the pros and cons of this approach? Any other ideas?

Note I've also considered: