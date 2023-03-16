0

Let's say I'm planning to move to a different region in the US on a tight schedule. I have enough equity in my current primary residence to pay for a down payment on a new home, but since I'm on a tight schedule, I can't wait to put down an offer until the sale closes. I'd also like to be able to waive contingencies in a purchase offer.

I'm not 59 1/2 yet, but it's still possible to take an IRA distribution tax-free if I put the money back within 60 days (in which case it counts as a rollover for tax purposes, even if I put it back in the same account).

The timeline would look something like this:

  1. Accept an offer on house 1
  2. Withdraw from my IRA
  3. Make an offer on house 2 with contingencies waived and a fully underwritten pre-approval from a lender
  4. Sale closes on house 1
  5. Deposit money back into the IRA
  6. Wire money to escrow for house 2
  7. Purchase closes on house 2

It seems pretty airtight, especially if I plan ahead of time to back out of the purchase of house 2 (and eat the loss of the earnest money) rather than keep the IRA money and risk a massive tax bill.

What are the pros and cons of this approach? Any other ideas?

Note I've also considered:

  • Taking out a HELOC or bridge loan - but banks don't seem too keen on this right now.
  • Asking the buyer of house 1 for a rent-back - but in our case we're on a tight schedule and can't afford to add a month to the timeline.
  • Using a service like FlyHomes to get a loan with which to make an all-cash offer.
  • "I'd also like to be able to waive contingencies in a purchase offer." I'd be very careful with this...
    – 0xFEE1DEAD
    42 mins ago
  • @0xFEE1DEAD good luck buying a house in California with contingencies...
    – littleadv
    41 mins ago

You can do this, and people have done this before.

Main things to consider:

  • You can only do one indirect roll-over in 12 months period,
  • If you mess up on dates or amounts and miss the 60 days window you'll be on the hook for taxes and penalty,
  • Your custodian may force tax withholding on your distribution, meaning you'll get less than you thought but would still need to deposit the full amount to complete the rollover (you'll get the withholding back when you submit your tax return, in this case)
