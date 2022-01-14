0

Suppose I thought the current housing market was inflated, and I expected prices to go down in the future. However, I still want to buy a house. So I'm thinking, does there exist a contract where

The buyer agrees to pay 10% of the market value of the house on each Jan 1 of the next 10 years in exchange for the house?

Of course the seller needs some money up-front, so I can see this packaged as an up-front purchase for the current going rate, plus the sale of a swap. In the swap, the home-seller pays the home-buyer some amount for the right to receive from the buyer the market value difference of the house (or vice versa). Of course then there are complications like, what if the buyer intentionally trashes the house, etc., but those don't seem like fundamental obstacles.

My question is: Do schemes like this exist? If not, would it be hard to set one up when buying a house? Are there any legal impediments?

  • The "market value" of a house is a meaning-less concept: the market value is what some buyer (not beholden to anyone related to the seller) is willing to pay for the house, and it can change on a day-to-day basis. An important question here is when does the property change ownership? At the beginning of the "sale" period? At the end?
    – Dilip Sarwate
    10 mins ago
  • I feel like with good lawyering, sure, such a contract could be made. Good luck getting anyone to sign it if they have, well, any other offers. Firstly, defining what 'market value' each party finds acceptable would take some effort. Secondly, what guarantee is it that you will have any of that future cash to make those payments? Thirdly, if the seller needed the cash to use for the purchase of the home they were trying to move to, this kind of plan would fail. Fourthly, almost no way any bank would agree to mortgage this kind of scheme. In short, were selling my house, no way would I accept.
    – R. Hamilton
    9 mins ago
  • Those are all valid points! I figured this wouldn't be easy to pull off. To answer some questions: market value is tricky to define, but can be written as some multiple of an aggregate of i-buyers' offers, who can approximate disinterested third parties. The house would change hands immediately for some amount near the current market rate. This might be a discount if the owner believes in appreciation, or a premium if he had solvency concerns. As for loans -- I agree, tricky. I'd need to think about it.
    – enaumov
    3 mins ago

