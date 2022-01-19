I live in Washington State and I’m in the process of helping my mom purchase a home (I’m paying, but she will be living in it).

Given the competitive market, we recently put in a non-contingent offer on a very new home (2018 or 2019), that was accepted.

The next day, before we made our earnest money deposit, I stumbled across a website for the community (where the home was located) that said it had “mella roos” or special taxes.

In this case, the costs would have been an additional ~3,000 per year.

We contacted our realtor and let them know we wanted to withdraw our offer, believing this was something the seller would have known about and did not disclose.

From researching online, it does seem like this was adequate grounds for withdrawing our offer (seller knew about something that could materially affect the price of the house, there are mella roos disclosure requirements, etc.) and we should not be liable for the earnest money.

Is my understanding correct?