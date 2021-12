Go to your local bank branch. Open an account. Put the cash into the account. Then setup a transfer to the online bank. Keep only a small amount in the local bank.

Of course check that the local bank offers that feature.

One of my kids does this all the time. One bank is the conduit for when they have to deal with cash. The online one has better rates, and holds the bulk of their money.

Caution: if the money was $10,000 or more the bank that takes the cash will report the cash transaction to the government.