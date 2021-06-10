I've had to do a chargeback a couple of times over the past several years. In one case the chargeback was approved, in the other case it was denied. In neither case was I asked for a reason why I was doing the chargeback, nor was I given a chance to explain my reason later (after requesting the chargeback). Is this normal, and how can a decision be made without my reason being given?
-
If they don't ask for a reason, then ISTM that there's either a technical or policy reason which has nothing to do with justification. Presumably there was no disputation mechanism? – RonJohn 18 hours ago
You should have been prompted to select a reason; but perhaps a generic reason was attached to your dispute without your knowledge, such as that the product/service was not provided.
Here is what it looks like from the merchant's side: They receive a dispute with a reason and are permitted to respond, e.g., as follows:
Jenny Rosen purchased X from our company on [date] using their Visa credit card. The customer agreed to our terms of service and authorized this transaction. We shipped the product on [date] to the address provided by the customer, and it was delivered on [date].
https://stripe.com/docs/disputes/responding
When your chargeback was denied, you probably could have called your issuer and continued the dispute. But you dropped the matter.
-
Thanks. "Dropped the matter" implies intent. As far as I remember I wasn't told that I had the option to continue the dispute. This was LONG ago so details are blurry – Horse Hair 16 hours ago