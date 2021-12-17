2

Here is the situation:

  1. Suppose a person owes a credit card company $10,000, can't pay it any longer, and after 6 months, the credit card company decides to charge off this credit card.

  2. Suppose that person has a car that was paid off a long time ago. The car is not related to the credit card at all. The person has never used the credit card to pay for the car in any way. The value of the car is now about $5,000.

  3. Suppose that person is an electrician, and has a professional electrician toolbox used for his job. Suppose that he also paid off the toolbox along time ago, and did not even use that credit card to pay for the toolbox at all.

  4. Location: Texas, USA.

  5. After the charge off happens, suppose the creditor (debt collection agency) can successfully obtain a court-order to put a lien on the car, and even put a lien on his electrician toolbox.

Question:

(A) In this case, can the debt collection agency also take away the car ?
Or is it true that the creditor can put the lien on the car, but can't take away the car ?

(B) Similarly, can the creditor take away his professional electrician toolbox, which he uses for his job ?

They would have to get a judgement (from a lawsuit) before they could attempt any of that. In Texas a judgement lien can be attached only to real estate.

So it looks like the answer is generally no, but they COULD put a lien on your house or land.

Source: Judgement Liens on property in Texas (Nolo.com)

  • Thanks for your great answer. From your link, it clearly says that "In Texas, a judgment lien can be attached to real estate only (such as a house or land)." This clearly means that creditors can't put any lien on the car and the electrician's tool box.
