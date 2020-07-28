3

We just came upon a windfall significant enough to pay off our car loan - so I did. My Credit Union just sent me a letter describing the way in which I can remove them from the lien. From the letter:

If you wish to remove (credit union) as the lien holder from your vehicle/boat title, send this original lien release, the original certificate of title, a $20 check or money order, and a completed MV-902 to the NYS Dept of Motor Vehicles...

...If you choose not to remove (credit union) as a lien older, it is important that you retain this original lien release...

This being my first car, I wasn't actually prepared to make this decision - so I'd like to know, what are the consequences of removing/not removing the credit union as a lien holder, assuming I want to continue driving my car for awhile and not sell it right away?

For practical purposes, you will need/want to remove the lien before you sell the car1, so unless you plan to run the car until it falls apart, you will need to remove it at some point. The question then becomes: do I remove it now, or wait until later?

I've not been able to find any reason why keeping the lien attached to the car's title would be beneficial: Experian's article What to Do Once You Pay Off Your Car starts:

Get Your Car Title

You just paid off your car and own it outright—now get the paperwork that says so. Your car title is a piece of paper that lists the official owner and any lien holders on your car.

before going on to discuss the differences between title-holding states and non-title-holding states. In either case it continues:

Once you receive either of these documents, follow your state's protocol for transferring the title to your name. This will allow you to show ownership and sell the car in the future, so get all this paperwork in order as soon as possible.

(It also notes that you may get a better rate on your insurance, backing up Kwadzo's answer).

What it does not give is any reason for not removing the lien, or for waiting to remove it, and neither does any other site I've found.

With that in mind, the only half-plausible reason I can think of to not remove the lien straightaway is to "not have to fork out $20" (at least for the time being). However, although I've no experience with any of America's Departments of Motor Vehicles, the experience I do have has taught me that such fees almost never get reduced. If you leave the lien in place "to save $20 today", then by the time you come to sell in a few years time, it may very well cost $24 to remove the lien from the title.

1 According to Credit Karma's article How to sell a car with a lien, it's possible to sell with a lien attached, but is much more hassle.

Without knowing the details of NEW YORK lien holder law, it should help reduce your insurance premiums once the car becomes yours with your name on the title. You may also be able to reduce the insurance coverage you currently are obligated to carry on the vehicle by your lien holder. I will say go for it. Why drive around with someone else's name on your property?

| improve this answer | |
