For practical purposes, you will need/want to remove the lien before you sell the car1, so unless you plan to run the car until it falls apart, you will need to remove it at some point. The question then becomes: do I remove it now, or wait until later?

I've not been able to find any reason why keeping the lien attached to the car's title would be beneficial: Experian's article What to Do Once You Pay Off Your Car starts:

Get Your Car Title You just paid off your car and own it outright—now get the paperwork that says so. Your car title is a piece of paper that lists the official owner and any lien holders on your car.

before going on to discuss the differences between title-holding states and non-title-holding states. In either case it continues:

Once you receive either of these documents, follow your state's protocol for transferring the title to your name. This will allow you to show ownership and sell the car in the future, so get all this paperwork in order as soon as possible.

(It also notes that you may get a better rate on your insurance, backing up Kwadzo's answer).

What it does not give is any reason for not removing the lien, or for waiting to remove it, and neither does any other site I've found.

With that in mind, the only half-plausible reason I can think of to not remove the lien straightaway is to "not have to fork out $20" (at least for the time being). However, although I've no experience with any of America's Departments of Motor Vehicles, the experience I do have has taught me that such fees almost never get reduced. If you leave the lien in place "to save $20 today", then by the time you come to sell in a few years time, it may very well cost $24 to remove the lien from the title.

1 According to Credit Karma's article How to sell a car with a lien, it's possible to sell with a lien attached, but is much more hassle.