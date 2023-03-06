My credit card debt was sent to collections 7+ years ago and now the collection agency doesn’t bother me and my credit is much better. What I want to know is can I get a credit card from the same company that I originally had the debt with? Basically would I be approved?
You can always apply. If your credit rating has recovered they might accept. Note that this is really the decision of the bank, not the credit card company, so if one bank turns you down you can still try another bank for the same card (though perhaps not with the same rate or extras)– keshlam17 mins ago
