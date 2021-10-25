0

I don't have any current (auto or home or renter's) insurance and need to rent a car for one week in Minnesota. The minimum, after tax, cost I can find is $280, but this includes no insurance (I even have to specifically sign that I am declining insurance). I believe that my having no insurance here is still legal in Minnesota because the car rental company has somewhere agreed to cover me up to state liability minimum limits.

So, suppose I hit somebody (and am at fault) who therefore needs $10k in medical treatment. My impression is that the car rental company (or a different company that insures them, but let me just call all of this "the company") will pay for this and then demand the $10k from me.

So, I am getting legal insurance but taking all the responsibility. It's like having an infinite-deductible policy (with deductible applying to "liability" also, instead of just "collision").

All of the above is for a rental car, but is there a way to operate a vehicle I own like this too?

Such a policy would be the cheapest, so a super-safe and super-defensive driver (who could therefore never be at fault in an accident) would want this policy. It seems theoretically possible for an owner because it already exists for a renter. Do any insurance companies offer owner policies like this? Would it be legal if they did?

Improve this question
2

Former rental car employee - your head is in the right place but you're missing one thing. Rental car companies (at least the big green one I worked for years ago) don't sell insurance, they sell a damage waiver. All it's doing is waiving their right to go after you in the event of a collision to cover the costs of their vehicle they loaned you.

Why this practice makes sense is let's say they sell X amount of damage waivers per day at $25/day per rental. The average person renting a car isn't going to damage one, so that $25/day is pure profit in 99% of all scenarios. In the event of an accident in the other 1% of scenarios, they simply pay for it and move on. This is of course an insane oversimplification of the process but it's essentially how that works in a nutshell. The process may have changed or there may be new rental damage waivers that do cover personal injury, but I've been out of that scene for awhile so I'm not sure.

So if you're planning on signing up for the rental damage waiver and hoping it covers anything beyond the car the company loaned you - you may be in for a hard lesson. You may have better luck checking what credit card you use to rent, most of the higher end cards offer rental "insurance" in some form or another, again be sure to read the fine print there because no company is going to assume that kind of risk for free.

Improve this answer
New contributor
MikeWRX is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
2
  • You're saying that the company won't pay for the other driver's $10k in my example whether I buy the option or not. I can't believe that because Minnesota law doesn't allow that. I believe the company will pay even if I don't buy the option (the point of my question is that they then come after me if I don't buy it).
    – bobuhito
    1 hour ago
  • 1
    It's because it's not insurance, that's the difference. You're buying a damage waiver, which is only waiving the car rental agency from the right to come after you in the event of an accident, that's it. The only "insurance" in play in your scenario is whatever personal policy you have outside of the rental agreement and the persons policy who you hit. To be blunt and extremely broad, the vehicle you were loaned is the only thing that the rental company cares about.
    – MikeWRX
    54 mins ago
0

Kinda, maybe.

You can increase your deductible to quite high, and that will significantly reduce the costs required to cover damage to your vehicle.

But there will still be the costs needed to cover events when you are at fault and need to pay to cover the damage to the property and/or person of others. The minimum coverage required by law will, of course, depend on the local law (usually/always the State, in US). These laws don't care if you could pay for the damages out of pocket.

Theoretically, a company could keep your money in escrow to cover expenses for such an event, and add an umbrella policy to cover expenses beyond that (umbrella policies are relatively cheep). This would require a massive upfront payment to set up the escrow account though. On the plus side, when you closed the account, you could reclaim the money in escrow. I would suspect the fees charged to manage such an escrow account would likely not be much lower than just getting a standard policy.

But, as MikeWRX went over, you appear to have a large misunderstanding on what you were signing for your rental.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.