Any factors I should consider when choosing between car insurance companies besides price and coverage?

I've heard people mention company reputation to see how likely they are to pay claims without delaying and underpaying. However I don't need collision or comprehensive since I can just buy a new car. Or personal injury protection since I have health insurance. And I'll take my risks suing people and garnishing wages instead of uninsured motorist insurance. So I would only have liability insurance, so the insurance company would be paying the other person in the accident not me. So insurance company reputation wouldn't matter? I am in California, an at-fault state.