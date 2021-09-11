I was looking at a stock recently, Gamestop GME, and noticed that the float was currently sitting at 250million shares.

https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/GME/key-statistics?p=GME

This seems like potentially a bug/issue, because the other sites are not reporting a float anywhere close to this number, and also the other values which are %'s, do not reflect the 250mil.

But, in checking other sources, they are vastly different than what Yahoo financed showed before today (around 70 million).

What factors can alter/change a stocks total float of shares?