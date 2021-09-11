0

I was looking at a stock recently, Gamestop GME, and noticed that the float was currently sitting at 250million shares.

https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/GME/key-statistics?p=GME

This seems like potentially a bug/issue, because the other sites are not reporting a float anywhere close to this number, and also the other values which are %'s, do not reflect the 250mil.

But, in checking other sources, they are vastly different than what Yahoo financed showed before today (around 70 million).

What factors can alter/change a stocks total float of shares?

Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.