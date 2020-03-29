I am trying to calculate market cap based on outstanding shares and stock price for AAPL. I go to Yahoo Finance,

https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/AAPL/balance-sheet?p=AAPL

Quarterly view for 2019 Q4 says "Common Stock" is 45,972,000 (in thousands). AAPL stock price that day was 247.74 per share. Then I do

45972000*1000*247.74 / 1e12

I get 11.38 trillion. But Yahoo's key statistics page

https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/AAPL/key-statistics?p=AAPL

is showing 1.13 trillion. ??. What have I missed? The literature talks about Shares Outstanding, which is shown on the key statistics, but I want to calculate it based on the balance sheet only.

