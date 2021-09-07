-3

When I take a position in a perpetual future (e.g. 3x long), must there be someone holding the opposite position (3x short)?

If so, suppose I entered a long 3x position on an asset at $100 and you took the opposite position (short 3x). When the price went up to $125, you closed your position. But since it is a perpetual future, I can keep my position as long as I can maintain it.

Since you closed your position and I didn't, who is holding the opposite side of my position? What if I closed the position at $200? Who will incur the loss for the profit I made?

Improve this question
New contributor
arun is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
3
  • What does this have to do with cryptocurrency?
    – Dilip Sarwate
    yesterday
  • @DilipSarwate Cryptocurrency markets have the most developed markets for perpetual futures.
    – Flux
    yesterday
  • I would argue that the question (and the correct answer) is applicable to futures in general, so the "perpetual" qualifier and cryptocurrency tag could be removed.
    – D Stanley
    2 mins ago
1

If the short was closed at 125, then the shorter must have bought another equivalent asset at 125 and returned it to the person they borrowed it from.

So you now hold one asset, and someone sold one asset to the shorter. All the short positions are closed.

If the price goes up to 200, the losses are 25 for the shorter who had to pay 125 for the asset they needed to return, and a theoretical "loss" of 75 for the person who sold their asset at 125 when they could have waited until it was 200.

Improve this answer
1
  • Note that the answer is correct for futures in general, and is not specific to "perpetual" futures or cryptocurrency.
    – D Stanley
    2 mins ago

Your Answer

arun is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.