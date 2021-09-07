When I take a position in a perpetual future (e.g. 3x long), must there be someone holding the opposite position (3x short)?

If so, suppose I entered a long 3x position on an asset at $100 and you took the opposite position (short 3x). When the price went up to $125, you closed your position. But since it is a perpetual future, I can keep my position as long as I can maintain it.

Since you closed your position and I didn't, who is holding the opposite side of my position? What if I closed the position at $200? Who will incur the loss for the profit I made?