I understand the basic idea of futures when it comes to like hedging and companies using it to manage costs, however when it comes to trading them I am completely lost.
All i know is that in a market you can buy a futures contract or one is made for you, or you are paired with someone who is shorting, (this is you believing the underlying asset will go up), you can also short a contract when this happens you are paired up with someone who is longing the contract or a contract is created for you.
But is there no way for you to receive a contract from someone else like you do when your longing a contract? Furthermore if one party decides to close out their contract how would they go about doing this, if you are longing I know you can sell out your position to someone else but you can also cancel out your contract, (I have no idea how this happens or makes sense), and if you're shorting and want to pull out how does buying a futures contract cancel you out?
Not sure if this made much sense?