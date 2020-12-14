Imagine that I entered short into futures contract for asset "A" at the price 100 USD. Lets say that on the other side John went long. Contract expires in one year. I don't use leverage and I put as collateral 100 USD. In one month price goes to 200 USD, my position is liquidated. What happens at this moment? Does clearing house go long into futures contract at price 200 USD to provide the payments for John? Then the other question arises, if there are many people like me whose position got liquidated and there is not enough futures contracts for clearing house to go long will it go bankrupt?