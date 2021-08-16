0

Suppose I put €1000 in an ETF that doesn't pay dividends. Each day the €1000 will swing based on the earning percentage of the ETF; if on a given day the ETF earning percentage is 10%, my title will be €1100 (i.e. €1000 + 10%).

If I choose to sell that ETF I have earned €100 (for simplicity sake I'm not considering taxes or commissions).

Another option that I have is to hold that title so that compound interests will take place.

The question is: when do these interests come into play? At the end of the year? What is the amount of this interest? Is this the current value of the title * earning percentage in the last day of the year (supposing this is correct)?

Forgive me for the newbie question but I haven't found good response online.

There is no interest (compound or not). The value of the ETF is solely based on it's trading price. If that goes up: you win, if it goes down: you loose. At any given point time the value of your holding is the number of shares times the current share price, regardless of how long you have held the shares.

For ETFs the only thing that's remotely similar to compound interest is "dividend reinvestment". If they are paying dividends you can choose to use the dividends to buy more shares and over time the number of shares goes up.

  • Great. Thanks for the simple explanation. Sure, I can reinvest the dividends to have more shares. It sounds, but I still miss a point. What you are considering is a Distribution ETF (am I right?), but what if I have an accumulation ETF. What happens to my income? – BAD_SEED 15 mins ago
  • Where did you learn the terms "Distribution ETF" and "accumulation ETF"? – RonJohn 13 mins ago
Suppose I put €1000 in an ETF that doesn't pay dividends.

Faulty assumption.

You buy shares in an ETF. (And it's highly unlikely that you'd invest exactly €1000, since that would require the ETF's share price to be an exact multiple of €10.)

Each day the €1000 will swing based on the earning percentage of the ETF; if on a given day the ETF earning percentage is 10%, my title will be €1100 (i.e. €1000 + 10%).

Since you are an investing newbie, take this question as instructive rather than critical: where did you get that idea? The answer may help clear up any confusion you might have.

