Suppose I put €1000 in an ETF that doesn't pay dividends. Each day the €1000 will swing based on the earning percentage of the ETF; if on a given day the ETF earning percentage is 10%, my title will be €1100 (i.e. €1000 + 10%).

If I choose to sell that ETF I have earned €100 (for simplicity sake I'm not considering taxes or commissions).

Another option that I have is to hold that title so that compound interests will take place.

The question is: when do these interests come into play? At the end of the year? What is the amount of this interest? Is this the current value of the title * earning percentage in the last day of the year (supposing this is correct)?

Forgive me for the newbie question but I haven't found good response online.