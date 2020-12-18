I have come across WisdomTree. As you define their line of work:

WisdomTree is an ETF sponsor and index developer that uses a rules-based methodology to select and weight companies...

They are quite active and fast growing as it appears. Some of their funds look rather quite seductive, i.e. lucrative, so that it is more like too good to be true . For example, WisdomTree Cloud Computing UCITS ETF USD Acc (Inception/ Listing Date: 3 September 2019) or WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence UCITS ETF USD Acc (I think it follows Nasdaq CTA Artificial Intelligence & Robotics, but not sure), has had a Y-t-Y return of nearly 90% and 60%, respectively.

Performance of WisdomTree Cloud Computing UCITS ETF USD Acc (Year-to-Year):

I understand it is highly volatile (could collapse in a month or so). I am also afraid they some of these funds may disappear or reach to a plateau very early, and won't be as lucrative as they seem now. But even dropping to an average yearly growth 10-20% over a 5-Year or 10-Year period would be still pretty good, right? (again sounds too good to be true )

Questions: