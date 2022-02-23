Good day , I am new to stock market , so I am sorry in advance for my poor knowledge. My Canadian financial advisor told me that secure way to get dividends from stocks is to buy dividend ETFs primarily VRE(Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF) with yield 2.9% with price 36.47$ . After some research I figured that many people (Fool, Yahoo Finance and Youtube channels) recommend this ETF stock as well. However, I recently found anouther ETF HHL.B(Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF Unhedged) with yield 8.3% and price 8.33$. However, I am surprised that not many people are buying this stock despite of it yield.

Let's say I want to invest 1000$. If I buy HHL.B then it will be around 120 shares with annual dividend 0.7 my income will be 84(minus 6 dollars from ETF fees) In contrast , with VRE I can only purchase 27 shares and with annual dividend 1.06 my income will be 28$ ( minus 3 dollars fees).

So if my math correct , I should invest in HHL.B instead to get higher cash profit per year, is there any reason why people prefer VRE if there are ETF with higher yields in the market ? Thanks