I'm trying to estimate the true tax rate for someone living in Zurich. The definition of "tax" for the purposes of this question is as following (thanks to @Fattie):

  1. If a government takes money from your monthly income, and you must give it or you will go to jail

  2. You can refer to that as a "tax"

I've used 176k CHF per year as the starting point and plugged into an official looking calculator. If it matters, I'm interested in the tax burden for someone working as a software developer. I'm getting the following numbers:

Gross income 176,000
Contributions to OASI, disability insurance, compensation for loss of earnings 9,284
Unemployment insurance contributions 1,769
Non-occ. accident ins. contributions 593
Pension fund contributions 6,196
Net income 158,158

So before we get to the "tax" part, 17,842 CHF is substracted for various social security contributions? Then we get to additional expenses which don't make much sense:

Income Canton Confederation
Net salary, main occupation 158’158 158’158
Other professional expenses, main occupation -4’000 -4’000
Insurance premiums and interest on savings capital -2’600 -1’700
Taxable income 151’558 152’458

Are these mandatory or can you refuse to pay them (see definition of "tax" above)? Finally, at the top there's a section with the actual "taxes" being charged:

Tax Value
Cantonal tax 11’529 CHF
Communal tax 13’720 CHF
Church tax 0 CHF
Personal tax 24 CHF
Direct federal tax 7’798 CHF
Total tax 33’071 CHF

Substracting 33,071 from 151,558, we get 118,487 CHF as the final amount that would land in your bank account after all mandatory contributions, for a total tax rate of 33%. Is this correct?

I've also found this calculator which estimates 124,154 CHF as the final tax burden (if church tax is excluded), but I'm not sure if its more or less accurate than the website linked above.

I assume you exclude taxes not directly related to income (e.g. fire service tax, garbage collection tax, etc.).

(See last section if you want to know the "average" taxation situation for a certain income.)

The expenses in your second table are deductions for the purpose of calculating taxable income. They are not actually "deducted" from your bank account.

Essentially, the government recognizes that you'll have to pay certain professional expenses out-of-pocket to enable you to work your job and those income are not subject to the income tax. 4000 CHF is the maximum deduction amount if you use the simple calculation method (3% of gross income, min. 2000 CHF, max. 4000 CHF). Sometimes it might be beneficial for you to opt for a detailed method to claim actual expenses incurred (but of course, the taxation authority may require you to provide justifications and receipts).

Health insurance premiums (which are mandatory but technically not a tax) are also deductible. Of course, these deductions have limits (depending on the canton).

Your personal situation determines the actual taxable income and taxable net wealth. Commute costs (e.g. monthly pass for public transportation, a per-kilometer allowance for cars), payments for childcare, donations to charities, tuition for professional education, extra pension contributions (similar to US IRA or Canadian RRSP) etc. all impact your rate. In some cantons, even your rent to a certain extent is deductible under certain conditions.

In this aspect, it is similar to US and Canada where an accountant may be worthwhile due to the multitude of deductions available to optimize the tax situation.

That is also why no calculator can give you an exact and accurate number with only a gross income.

If you know well about your exact situation (and the relevant definitions in Swiss law), you can click the "Detailed calculation" button and see all the deductions possible on the official Swiss government calculator page (the first you linked). You can check it out anyway to get an idea of what can impact your taxable income.

Note that if you are a qualifying foreigner (non-Swiss citizen with a temporary residence permit and not married to a Swiss citizen or permanent resident), your taxation can be sometimes significantly simpler under the withholding tax regime (Impôt à la source/Quellensteuer). In that case, you just look up the table to find a percentage, multiply it to your gross income and that's all the income tax (for all levels: federal, cantonal, communal) you'll have to pay (in addition to social insurances). However (from 2021), using this simplified regime also means you cannot claim any other deductions (e.g. pension contributions, education expenses).

The table rates are calculated based on a "average" taxpayer in the canton in a similar personal situation (here the personal situation only includes your civil status, whether you live with your spouse or partner, whether your spouse or partner earns an income, how many children you have, your religion, and sometimes also if your job is part-time or full-time). So in a sense, this is what you could look at for a general idea about the taxation rates.

For Zurich, you can find the information here: https://www.zh.ch/de/steuern-finanzen/steuern/quellensteuer/quellensteuer-tarife.html (German only, unfortunately). You can also use the calculator at https://en.comparis.ch/steuern/quellensteuerrechner/ in English (not official, but mostly accurate since the way the tax is applied is standardized nationally).

Having a >120k gross income makes it mandatory to file an ordinary tax return though. You will still pay the withholding tax, but you will get a reimbursement if they withheld too much and pay extra if the withholding is not enough. If you earn under 120k and fulfill certain other conditions (e.g. no foreign income), you do not need to file a tax return.

For single persons, the table rate is probably more or less accurate. But for couples, due to assumptions made in the table rate calculation (the spousal income is "assumed" and "capped"), high-income couples will often experience the ordinary taxation very differently.

