I recently discovered I miscalculated my max contribution to my SEP for 2019 and 2020 so I MAY have excess contributions in 2019 and 2020. See What is the contribution limit for self-employed person to their SEP-IRA? for details.

Certainly my deduction was too high for 2019 and 2020 so I should file amended returns for those. However, in trying to figure out wtf forms I'm supposed to file and penalty taxes to pay, it occurred to me that instead of treating them as excess, I may be able to treat my contribution made in FY2020 (NB: as a single deposit) originally for TY2019 as partly for TY2019 and partly for TY2020, and likewise the FY2021 contribution as partly TY2020 and partly TY2021. (Of course with some adjustment in TY2020 due to rollover from TY2019.) Does this seem legit so I can avoid any penalties and just pay the increased tax due to my excess deduction?