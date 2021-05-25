0

I bought ETH at approx. 1700. It went to 1800. I wanted to preserve my gains and created a LIMIT order. My thoughts that if the price "came back the other way", then it would hit the LIMIT level I placed and sell at $1800.

Instead, the software sold my ETH immediately (acting more like a MARKET order). I did not want this.

What order should I have chosen? Should it have been something like a STOP LIMIT or STOP MARKET? Is there some kind of guide out there that can advise the type of order to place given a certain situation?

TIA

