I bought ETH at approx. 1700. It went to 1800. I wanted to preserve my gains and created a
LIMIT order. My thoughts that if the price "came back the other way", then it would hit the
LIMIT level I placed and sell at $1800.
Instead, the software sold my ETH immediately (acting more like a
MARKET order). I did not want this.
What order should I have chosen? Should it have been something like a
STOP LIMIT or
STOP MARKET? Is there some kind of guide out there that can advise the type of order to place given a certain situation?
TIA