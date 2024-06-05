I have the following question from my SIE textbook:

ABC stock is currently trading at $63. Julia Miller would like to purchase ABC stock, but not at $63. If the price of ABC stock were to fall to $58 or less, then Miller wants to buy the stock. Which type of order should Miller place considering her objective?

A. Market order

B. Buy limit

C. Buy stop

D. Buy stop limit

The answer is B with the explanation "While market orders are always executed immediately at the current market price, limit orders can only be executed at the limit price designated by the customer or better. For a buy limit order, or better means at the limit price or lower. Miller should place a buy limit order at $58"

However, stop orders seem exactly like an if-then statement so why can't the answer also be C? A buy stop will trigger a market order when the stock price hits $58. Or could the answer also be D? A buy stop limit will trigger a limit order which can be set so that Julia doesn't end up buying at $63 after the price reaches the $58 stop.