I wondering what is the best order type for this situation: STOP MARKET or STOP LIMIT.

I am also using a software called Tradingview that allows one to get Alerts when Price reaches a certain level.

Scenario: Price of a stock is currently at a certain level (ex: $500) - but - there have been rumors that it could go down to $250. The rumor also says that the price would "go down and come back up quickly".

I wanted to do something like "stagger-buy" scenario at intervals of $50.

So, when the price starts going down, the following would happen:

At $450, create a STOP LIMIT order to STOP at $450 and to BUY shares at $460 At $400, create a STOP LIMIT order to STOP at $400 and to BUY shares at $410 etc.

My experience has been that if I use a LIMIT order alone, the BUY would happen immediately (because price is going down - quickly).

I did not want this. I wanted to buy the shares when the Price turns around and starts coming back up again.

Is this possible?

TIA