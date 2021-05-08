I noticed that the price of Rapids (RPD) cryptocurrency increased by 31,915,000% (market cap: $400bn) in 1 hour yesterday on 8th May. Shortly after (5-10 minutes), the price dropped by 99.6% (market cap: $1.85bn). Reference: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/rapids/. Why did RPD have this spike and immediate drop?

Another thing I noticed was that the 24h past volume of RPD during the spike was at $480,000 which is much higher than the cryptocurrency's market capitalization. A few minutes later, RPD dropped to $10,000 volume in the past 24h. Note that the usual 24h volume of RPD in the past few weeks has been around $1,000. How is it possible for a cryptocurrency to have a $398bn increase in market capitalization with only a volume of $480k?