I think I simply saw outdated information, but I was curious whether or not the "cryptocurrency market" as in the total value of all cryptocurrencies on the market is equal to the sum of all their market caps.

So if bitcoin and ethereum were the only cryptocurrencies to exist, the former having a market cap of 816 billion and the ladder having a cap of 392 billion, the total crypto market would be 816+392 = 1208 billion, right?