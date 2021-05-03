Myself and my wife own some VTI ETF. I own more and she owns less. We are planning to make some additional monthly investments into VTI.

Question -- Which account should we put more VTI in, mine or spouse's? Mathematically, will we make more money overall if we invested more in the account that had a larger quantity of VTI to begin with? Or does it not matter?

What I wonder about this -- If you go to this website and try two variations (just change initial amount in both. Keep rest the same), you will find that the one with the higher investment amount, makes a much larger profit than the other.

Does that calculation apply to VTI (ETF stocks) as well?